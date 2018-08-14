Silent vigil at Tuam Mother and Baby Home site to mark Pope’s visit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A silent vigil is set to take place at the site of the former Tuam Mother and Baby Home this month to coincide with the Pope’s visit.

Campaigners will light candles and hold a silent vigil on the afternoon of Sunday the 26th, while Pope Francis visits Knock Shrine.

The event is being organised by Annette McKay of the Tuam Babies Family Group.

A special sculpture of 796 babies made in the shape of a baptismal font, created by Flemish women, will also form part of the vigil.

Organisers are also planning to read out the names of all those who are believed to be buried at the site at Athenry Road.

Local historian Catherine Corless says survivors of the Tuam Mother and Baby home want an apology.