15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Silent vigil at Tuam Mother and Baby Home site to mark Pope’s visit

By GBFM News
August 14, 2018

Time posted: 1:27 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A silent vigil is set to take place at the site of the former Tuam Mother and Baby Home this month to coincide with the Pope’s visit.

Campaigners will light candles and hold a silent vigil on the afternoon of Sunday the 26th, while Pope Francis visits Knock Shrine.

The event is being organised by Annette McKay of the Tuam Babies Family Group.

A special sculpture of 796 babies made in the shape of a baptismal font, created by Flemish women, will also form part of the vigil.

Organisers are also planning to read out the names of all those who are believed to be buried at the site at Athenry Road.

Local historian Catherine Corless says survivors of the Tuam Mother and Baby home want an apology.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Thursday – Live from The Connemara Pony Breeder Show, Clifden
Two Galway Teams Take Part In Irish Open Softball Tournament
August 14, 2018
President Michael D Higgins to visit the city for commemorative event
August 14, 2018
Over €450,000 allocated to roads across Galway
August 14, 2018
Plans for new place of worship in Ballinasloe

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 14, 2018
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Part Two
August 14, 2018
Gleeson wins Bridgestone Order of Merit
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK