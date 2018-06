Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rail passengers on all Galway and Westport services are being advised of significant delays this afternoon after a train hit a herd of cows near Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The incident is understood to have happened shortly after three o clock this afternoon.

Up to 8 cows have been badly injured as a result.

The train is still at the scene and has been badly damaged.

Barry Kenny from Iarnrod Eireann says services to and from the West will be severely disrupted.