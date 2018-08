Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being advised to expect delays in Killimor tomorrow (27/8) as roadworks get underway in the village.

The works, which will be carried out over a single day, involve the resurfacing of a section of the N65.

A temporary traffic management system will be in operation tomorrow between the hours of 7.30am and 7pm.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and allow additional time for their journey.