15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Delay with contract signing for modular building at Merlin Park Hospital

By GBFM News
May 24, 2018

Time posted: 4:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped contracts will be signed in the next few weeks for a long awaited modular theatre building at Merlin Park Hospital.

A meeting of the Health Forum West heard signing of contracts is taking longer than anticipated.

Planning for the structure cannot be lodged until such legal documents have been finalised.

Last September, all orthopaedic surgeries were cancelled at Merlin Park due to a major leak at the building which houses the orthopaedic theatres.

The Forum heard over 190 thousand euro has been spent on repairs to theatres at the site.

Hear Forum member and city councillor Padraig Conneely speak about this on FYI galway from 5 …

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
New Garda Headquarters in Renmore to open in Autumn
Change of date for AIG Cups & Shields & Irish Mixed Foursomes
May 24, 2018
LISTEN: Call for tougher approach to public drinking in city as good weather continues
May 24, 2018
New Garda Headquarters in Renmore to open in Autumn
May 24, 2018
Connemara TD pushes for return to direct elections to Udaras board

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 24, 2018
3,000 Athletes Expected for 2018 Galway Clinic Streets Of Galway 8K On The 11th August
May 24, 2018
240 Athletes To Represent Galway at Aldi Community Games National Finals This Weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK