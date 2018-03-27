Delay in processing speeding fines for Galway motorists criticised

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The length of time is takes to input data of fixed charge penalty notices to motorists in Galway is being criticised.

At a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week, it was revealed that there was a decrease of almost a half on the number of speeding notices issued by gardaí since the start of the year.

Superintendent Marie Skehill said that the figure might be higher, as gardaí have 110 days to input the data after detecting a speeding offence.

The latest garda report shows that there were no fatal collisions in the city or Salthill in January or February.

However, the number of crashes with serious injury doubled since the same time last year.

In relation to speeding offences, there were 260 fixed charge penalty notices issued, compared to 469 the previous year.

Superintendent Skehill says the number of speeding offences detected may be higher than what the current garda statistics show.

This is due to the fact that gardaí have 110 days to input the offence into the computer system.

Councillor Frank Fahy questioned the gardaí as to why it takes so long.

Superintendent Skehill said it’s just policy to which Councillor Fahy replied that he thinks it’s ‘a strange policy’.

Fixed charge penalty notices were also down by more than 40 per cent for parking offences.

The number of drink driving offences detected in January and February remained unchanged on last year’s figure of 23.