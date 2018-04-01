Defeat For Galway Ladies In National League

HOLDERS Cork and TG4 All-Ireland senior champions Dublin booked their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 semi-final spots, while Kerry were relegated to the second tier on a busy weekend of action.

All eyes were on Kerry and Westmeath’s bottom of the table clash in Tralee, with the Kingdom now facing Division 2 football in 2019.

Westmeath – who were crowned Division 2 champions last year – showed great hunger with Fiona Claffey hitting the all-important goal before half-time to send them on their way to retaining their top flight status.

Elsewhere, Cork’s dream for six in-a-row lives on as the Rebelettes defeated Galway in Clonberne. Orla Finn bagged 1-5 for Ephie Fitzgerald’s side while Mourneabbey duo Ciara O’Sullivan and Máire O’Callaghan both rattled the net in the second half.

All is not lost for the Tribeswomen yet though with two last four slots still up for grabs between themselves, Mayo and Donegal.

Match Report from Darren Kelly

After the game, Darren spoke to Galway Manager Stephen Glennon

Darren also spoke to Cork Manager Ephie Fitzgerald

Mick Bohan’s Dublin bounced back to winning ways as they fired five goals past Monaghan in a 19-point drubbing in Clones.

Nicole Owens, Niamh McEvoy, Sinead Aherne, Lyndsey Davey and Rebecca McDonnell all raised green flags for the Sky Blues while 2017 Player of the Year Noelle Healy put in a solid shift and was on target with four points from play.

And in Saturday’s sole Division 1 fixture, 2017 All-Ireland finalists Mayo came out on top by five points as they hosted Donegal in a high-scoring thriller.

Geraldine McLaughlin’s 2-5 wasn’t enough for the reigning Ulster champions as the Westerners showed nine different scorers in a crucial victory.

In Division 2, the situation is similar with two semi-final spots to be filled next weekend. Tipperary and Waterford both sealed their progression, with Cavan, Tyrone and Armagh set to do battle for the remaining places.

Shane Ronayne’s Tipperary maintained their 100% record as they capped a difficult few days following the death of former player Rachel Kenneally with a win over Clare.

There were also wins for Waterford, Cavan and Tyrone as the latter two prepare for a massive showdown in the final round of fixtures.

As it stands, the top four slots in Division 3 are decided while Leitrim have been relegated.

Unbeaten Wexford, Meath, Down and Kildare have all sealed their spots, with the Lilywhites edging Roscommon out of contention.

In Division 4, Wicklow maintained their 100% record with a win over Louth.

Both sides are through to the semi-finals along with Limerick, while either Antrim or Fermanagh will join them.

Results

Lidl Ladies National League Division 1

Kerry 1-6 Westmeath 1-12

Galway 1-11 Cork 3-12

Monaghan 0-11 Dublin 5-15

Mayo 5-14 Donegal 4-12

Lidl Ladies National League Division 2

Laois 2-8 Tyrone 4-12

Armagh 2-8 Waterford 2-9

Cavan 8-18 Sligo 0-4

Clare 3-7 Tipperary 2-12

Lidl Ladies National League Division 3

Offaly 3-9 Meath 4-9

Roscommon 2-7 Kildare 2-11

Down 2-8 Wexford 3-11

Leitrim CONC Longford 0-0

Lidl Ladies National League Division 4

Louth 0-7 Wicklow 0-12

Limerick 2-6 Fermanagh 0-5

Carlow 1-4 Antrim 3-13

Derry 0-0 Kilkenny CONC