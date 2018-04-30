15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Decrease in county road traffic offences

By GBFM News
April 30, 2018

Time posted: 5:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant drop in the number of road traffic offences across the county.

The latest Garda figures reveal that between January and March, over 1,100 drivers were caught speeding – a drop of over half on the 2017 figure.

However, the decrease can be attributed in part to the loss of a Garda speed van which is not being replaced.

63 people were caught driving without insurance – down from 93 the previous year.

The only offence to see an increase in the first quarter was drink driving – with 52 drivers charged with the offence.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Sweet Soul Sunday – Radio Students
April 30, 2018
Council urged to set up holding facility for stray horses
April 30, 2018
Expansion plans for Supermac’s in Oranmore
April 30, 2018
Proposal to increase bed spaces at major city student accommodation block

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 30, 2018
Galway GAA Results
April 30, 2018
Claregalway U14 Girls are Galway Feile Champions for 2018.
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK