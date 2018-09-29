Decision to allow salmon farming company to extract water from Connemara lake facing High Court inquiry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision by an Bord Pleanála to allow a salmon farming company to extract water from a lake in South Connemara is facing a court inquiry.

A Judicial review into the permission granted to Bradán Beo Teo to bring water from the lake in the Lettermullen area is to take place in the High Court.

The grant of permission by an Bord Pleanála two months ago for the extraction of water from Loch an Mhuillin was seen as a breakthrough in the salmon farming industry.

Fresh water is used to fend off gill disease and generally cleanse cages at sea but finding sources has proven contentious.

Bradán Beo Teo… in which Údarás na Gaeltachta owns a substantial shareholding…was refused permission for water extraction from Loch an Mhuillin by Galway County Council early last year.

However, following a year long process, the higher planning authority gave the go ahead.

The decision is now set for the Courts.

Well-known environmental activist, Peter Sweetman, is associated with the proposed High Court review regarding the way in which the Loch an Mhuillin decision was arrived at.

Legal documents have been sent to Bradán Beo Teoranta and to Galway County Council who would have a role in the Court proceeding as well as an Bord Pleanála.