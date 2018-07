Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision has been taken to suspend the N84 roadworks for just two days next week, Thursday and Friday.

The roadworks schedule for the N84 Headford Road has been amended to accommodate Race week traffic.

While no work will take place on Thursday or Friday next week, works will be carried out on Monday and Tuesday from 9.30am to 4.30pm and on Wednesday from 9.30am to 2pm.