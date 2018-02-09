15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Decision to refuse Loughrea solar farm appealed

By GBFM News
February 9, 2018

February 9, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision to refuse planning permission for a solar farm in Loughrea is being appealed to the higher planning authority.

In December, Engie Developments was refused permission in two separate applications for a solar farm at Cahernamona and Ardnadoman East.

In refusing permission for the solar farm, the county council cited concerns about public and road safety and the potential impact on protected habitats.

However Engie Developments Ireland Limited has appealed the decision on both applications to An Bord Pleanála.

It argues that a Glint and Glare assessment was submitted with the application which shows that negligible levels of glare would occur at sensitive points on the N65.

The company also argues that a new access point into the site off the R349 would satisfy safety and visibility requirements.

A decision on the solar farm for Loughrea is due from An Bord Pleanála in the coming months.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
February 9, 2018
