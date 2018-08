Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision on planning permission for a key Údarás na Gaeltachta project in Connemara has been postponed for two months by an Bord Pleanála.

The projected decision date on an appeal regarding Páirc na Mara – a marine industries park – in Cill Chiaráin has now been pushed back to October.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more….