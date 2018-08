Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due in the next few weeks on plans for a mixed use retail and office building in Freeport, Barna.

The project, located at An Chéibh, would involve the construction of a two storey mixed use building consisting of three ground floor retail units and three first floor office units.

It would also see the demolition of an existing dwelling house.

County planners are due to make a decision later this month.