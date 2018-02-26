Debutante Furlong the hero in Galway Utd win

A hat-trick from debutante Danny Furlong and a first United goal for Ronan Manning saw off the challenge of Athlone Town 4-1 on Friday night at Eamonn Deacy Park in the opening game of the Airtricity league first division.

With just 14 minutes on the clock, Danny Furlong opened his United account. A ricochet off an Athlone player fell to the newly signed striker, who smashed it expertly into the bottom corner. Just over ten minutes from half-time, Furlong got his second. The striker did brilliantly to steal a march on his marker, from a Marc Ludden long throw aimed at the near post, before directing the ball into the bottom corner past a stranded Murphy.

Moments later, Ronan Manning scored his first senior goal for the Tribesmen and his team’s third of the night. Marc Ludden’s cross wasn’t dealt with by Bashmil Nyakambili and the ball dropped perfectly for Manning, who hammered it into the top corner. Ten minutes from time, Danny Furlong sealed his hat-trick. Gary Shanahan’s cross dropped in the box to Furlong, who calmly slotted it home from close range.

Deep in injury time Felix Perez scored a consolation for the visitors, with a powerful strike that nestled in the bottom corner, but it was the Tribesmen who ran out comfortable winners. Next up for United is a trip to Cobh Ramblers next Friday night