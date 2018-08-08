Deathnotices Wednesday 8th August, 2018

Anne also known as Nancy Meany

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire and late of Woodford. In her 94th year. Funeral arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford on Friday at 2. Mass for Nancy Meany on Saturday at 11am . Interment afterwards in St. John the Baptist cemetery, Woodford.

Mary Coady nee Feeney

Carrowbrowne, Castlegar. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Mary Coady tomorrow Thursday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne Cemetery.

Geraldine Carrick nee Cunningham

10 Sarsfield Drive, Ballinasloe and formerly of Harbour Road, Ballinasloe and Clonfad, Oldtown, Athlone, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Thursday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for Geraldine Carrick at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Seán Murphy

Greenfield, Headford. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Mass for Seán Murphy tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cargin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Mick O’Dowd

Glenyhorn, Clontibret, Co. Monaghan and formerly of Roohan, Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Tyholland, Co. Monaghan this morning for mass for Mick O’Dowd at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cavan Monaghan Palliative Care.

Mary Flynn nee O’Connor

2 Castlelawn Heights, Headford Road and formerly of Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Flynn today at 12 in Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Johnny McLoughlin

Clonberne, Ballinasloe. Mass for Johnny McLoughlin today at 12 in Clonberne Church. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery.