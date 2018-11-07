Deathnotices Wednesday 7th Nov, 2018

Kathleen O’Flaherty

Cloon, Claregalway. Reposing at Sioraíocht in the grounds of the Assumption and St James’s Church, Claregalway tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Kathleen O’Flaherty on Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Critical Care Patient Comfort Fund.

Frank Murray

Rockbarton Road, Salthill and formerly of Claremorris, Co. Mayo. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Thursday to Christ the King Church, Salthill for mass for Frank Murray at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Maria Fallon nee Darcy

Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Mass for Maria Fallon tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Bobby Mullins

Kilgarve North, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at Sacred Heart Rooms adjoining Church of the Sacred Heart, Ryehill, Monivea this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to the Church. Mass for Bobby Mullins tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice

Mary Joyce

Oorid, Recess, Connemara and formerly of Beggars Bush Court, Dublin. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Recess. Mass for Mary Joyce tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinafad cemetery.

Celine McColgan

Gortachalla, Moycullen and formerly of Old Road, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal. In her 91st year. Reposing at her home in Old Road, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal this evening from 5. Funeral cortege leaving her home tomorrow Thursday morning at 10:30 for mass for Celine McColgan in Church of the Sacred Heart , Mountcharles at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Dementia Ireland.

David also known as Sam Smith

Lakeview Road, Greenfields, Newcastle and formerly of O’Connaire Road, Shantalla. Mass for David Smith today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Private cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.