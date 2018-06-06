Deathnotices Wednesday 6th June, 2018

Seán Bradley

Labane, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Seán Bradley tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

John also known as Seán Sheehan

Glanatallan, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Clostoken Church. Mass for Seán Sheehan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery, Loughrea. Family flowers only, by request.

Imelda Breen nee Mangan

Melody Court, Renmore and formerly of Rahylin Glebe, Ballybane and Gortskehy, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Imelda Breen tomorrow Thursday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Sr. Ita Murray

Convent of Mercy, Loughrea and formerly of Killuran More, O’Callaghan Mills, Co. Clare. Reposing at the Convent of Mercy, Loughrea today from 3. Removal at 6:30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Sr. Ita Murray tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the convent cemetery.

Michael Joyce

Gurrane, Ardrahan. Reposing at Suaimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Michael Joyce tomorrow Thursday at 11. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium at 2:30. Family flowers only, by request.

Finuala Faherty nee Lynch

Moore Village, Inis Meain, Aran Islands and formerly of Lettermore, Connemara. Reposing at her residence today from 12. Removal tomorrow Thursday to Inis Meain Church for mass for Finuala Faherty at 12. Funeral afterwards to Inis Meain Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Corrib Ward, UHG.

Sarah Ann also known as Sally McGuire

Carragarew, Maam. Reposing at her home today from 4 until 8. Mass for Sarah Ann McGuire tomorrow Thursday at 12:30 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Cornamona. Funeral afterwards to Breenane Cemetery, Maam.