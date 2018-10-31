Deathnotices Wednesday 31st Oct, 2018

Jim Burke

Cregmore, Claregalway. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5 until 7. Removal after 7:30 mass to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Jim Burke tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Joe also known as Joe Dan Geraghty

Knockerrasser, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Joe Dan Geraghty tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

Frances also known as Frankie Fox nee Coen

14 Munster Avenue and formerly of Urraghry, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Thursday to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh for mass for Frankie Fox at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

John also known as Seán Berry

St. John’s Terrace, The West. Celebration of Seán’s life will take place this evening at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin from 6:30 to 8. Cremation tomorrow Thursday at 12:15 at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request.

John Tannian

St Brendan’s Court, Loughrea and formerly of Roxboro, Kilchreest. Funeral cortege to arrive at Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest this morning for mass for John Tannian at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.