Deathnotices Wednesday 30th May, 2018

Mary McNamara

Newcastle and Chapel Street, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Sweeney’s Funeral Home, Louisburgh this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Louisburgh. Mass for Mary McNamara tomorrow Thursday at 12. Interment afterwards at Kilgeever cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Mary’s Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund, Galway.

Helena Duffy nee Codyre

Letteragh Road, Rahoon. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Helena Duffy tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Owen Coyne

Market Street, Clifden. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this afternoon from 3. Removal at 6:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden arriving at 7:30 approximately. Mass for Owen Coyne tomorrow Thursday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Ardbear Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Michael also known as Bunny Pender

Main Street, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Bunny Pender today at 12 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers Association.

Bridie Brogan nee Moloney

Holy Family Nursing Home, Killimor, Ballinasloe and formerly of Main Street, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Bridie Brogan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey Cemetery, Loughrea.

Jimmy Keane

Kingston Road. Mass for Jimmy Keane today at 12 in Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.