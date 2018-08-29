15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway in the Morning

Deathnotices Wednesday 29th August, 2018

By Reception
August 29, 2018

Time posted: 8:32 am

Regina Smith

Crowe Street, Gort and Orchard Services, Gort.  Reposing at Ashbrook House, Boland’s Lane, Gort on Thursday from 5:30.  Removal at 7:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort.  Mass for Regina Smith on Friday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Christopher Donohue

Hillcrest, Tullahill, Loughrea.  Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral home this evening from 4.  Removal at 6:30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea.  Mass for Christopher Donohue on Thursday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Patrick Manty McDonagh

Rogerstown, Clonfert, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8.  Removal to Clonfert Church tomorrow  Thursday for mass for Patrick Manty McDonagh at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery.  House private on tomorrow morning, by request.

Patrick Bannon

Stradbally North, Clarinbridge.  Reposing at Suaimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to adjoining church.  Mass for Patrick Bannon tomorrow Thursday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit, UHG.

Jimmy Crehan

Ballyvoneen, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Mass for Jimmy Crehan today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

