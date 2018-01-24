Deathnotices Wednesday 24th January, 2018

Padraig Joseph Keane

Tiernakill, Maam. Reposing at Maam Community Funeral Home tomorrow Thursday from 5 until 7:30. Mass for Padraig Joseph Keane on Friday at 1 in Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin, Maam. Funeral afterwards to Breenane Cemetery. House private on Friday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Palliative Care.

Julia Connolly nee Dolan

Castleblakney, Ballinasloe and formerly of Nursery Park, Monivea. Reposing at The Pastoral Centre, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Mass for Julia Connolly tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Fr. Donal O’Farrell

Columban Fathers, Dalgan Park, Navan, Co Meath and late of Craughwell. Mass for Fr. Donal O’Farrell this morning at 11 in St. Columban’s, Dalgan Park, Navan. Funeral afterwards to the Community Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Pat Joe Shiel

Ashlawn and formerly of Abbey Street, Loughrea and Shangarry, Tynagh, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh tomorrow Thursday for mass for Pat Joe Shiel at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh cemetery. House private tomorrow Thursday morning, by request.

Brendan also known as Twin Creaven

Aughlogeen and formerly of Thumnahulla, Currandulla. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Currandulla this morning for mass for Twin Creaven at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery.

Geraldine McBride nee Brennan

22 Burrenview Heights, Knocknacarra Road, Salthill and formerly of Strabane, Co. Tyrone and Ballindrait, Lifford, Co. Donegal. Reposing at the family home at Burrenview Heights today from 4 with prayers at 7. Private removal tomorrow Thursday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for Geraldine McBride at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private outside reposing times and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Dolores Dillon

Gurteenpadder, Gortanumera, Portumna and formerly of Celbridge, Co. Kildare. Mass for Dolores Dillon this morning at 11 in St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Churchill Cemetery, Portumna. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Margaret also known as Gretta Conlon nee McLoughlin

Ardcondra, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon and Caiseal Gael Nursing Home, Castlegar. Removal today to St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon for mass for Gretta Conlon at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Age Action West.

Michael Faherty also known as Micil Chata

Gort na gCapaill, Inishmore, Aran Islands. Removal today to Eochaill Church for mass for Micil Chata at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killmurvey Cemetery, Inishmore. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.