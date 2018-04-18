Deathnotices Wednesday 18th April, 2018

Gerard Greene

Gortnagoyne, Dunmore. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 9 and again tomorrow Thursday from 4 until 9. Removal on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns for mass for Gerard Greene at 1. Funeral afterwards to Addergoole Cemetery. House private on Friday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

James also known as Jimmy Duggan

Lakeview, Claregalway. Reposing at Sioraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Jimmy Duggan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

John also known as Johnny Wynne

Killina, Gort and formerly of Corrandulla. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5 until 7:30. Mass for Johnny Wynne tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Kinvara. Cremation Service to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 2. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Parkinson’s Association and Galway Hospice.

Bridget also known as Biddy Ward

Tullamore, Co. Offaly and Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam today from 4. Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Biddy Ward tomorrow Thursday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.