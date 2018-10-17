Deathnotices Wednesday 17th October, 2018

Maura Varley nee Morris

High Street, Ballinrobe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Ballinrobe this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Ballinrobe. Mass for Maura Varley tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballinrobe.

Nuala Sammon nee McLoughlin

Lenaboy Gardens, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Nuala Sammon tomorrow Thursday at 12. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium on Friday at 11.

Martin Carroll

Ballindooley, Castlegar. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Martin Carroll tomorrow Thursday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne Cemetery.

Bridget also known as Bridie Roche nee Conway

Cregclare, Ardrahan and formerly of Moore Park, Athenry. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Bridie Roche tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, UHG.

Maura Turley nee Breen

Kilmacshane via Banagher. Reposing at Clonfert Church today from 4 with prayers at 8. Mass for Maura Turley tomorrow Thursday at 12 in Clonfert Church. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Peter also known as Peadar Newell

Breanloughaun, Brierhill, Castlegar. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Peadar Newell tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lisheen Cemetery, Ballybrit.