Patrick also known as Patsy Gallagher,

Corballyhogan, Gurtymadden, Loughrea and formerly of London UK. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh. Mass for Patsy Gallagher tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeygormican cemetery.