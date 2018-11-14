Deathnotices Wednesday 14th Nov, 2018

Patrick also known as Paddy McLoughlin

Carra, Bullaun, Loughrea. Reposing at Áras Mhuire in the grounds of St. Killian’s Church, New Inn tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun. Mass for Paddy McLoughlin on Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Bullaun cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

Annie also known as Nancy Mitchell nee Bolton

Fohenagh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Fohenagh tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Nancy Mitchell on Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Caltra cemetery.

Philip Reddington

Cloonkeely, Ower, Headford. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Mass for Philip Reddington tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killursa cemetery.

Joseph also known as Joe Stephens

Millrace Nursing Home and formerly of Creggane, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at the residence of Jim and Ann Stephens Banavane, Ahascragh this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Thursday to St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh for mass for Joe Stephens at 1. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery. House private Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Stroke Care Pastoral Care at Portiuncula Hospital.

May Connolly nee Moran

Shannagh, Glenamaddy. Reposing at her residence in Shannagh, tomorrow Thursday from 4 until 8. Mass for May Connolly on Friday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Glenamaddy.

James also known as Jimmy Regan

24 The Maple’s Glenbrack Road, Gort. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, George’s Street, Gort this evening from 5.30. Removal at 8 to St. Coleman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Jimmy Regan tomorrow Thursday at 11. Followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Mental Health Association.

Seán Leahy

Knockanima, Mount Pleasant, Loughrea and formerly of Barrack Street, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Thursday for mass for Seán Leahy at 11. Funeral afterwards to Carmelite Abbey cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Patient Comfort Fund.

Michael Sullivan,

Gortard, Clarinbridge and formerly of Lettermore. Removal today to Lettermore Church for mass for Michael Sullivan at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Peter Broderick

Doncaster UK and formerly of Gloves, Athenry. Reposing at Gardiners Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Church of St. Peter & St. Paul, Kiltullagh, Athenry. Mass for Peter Broderick tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh cemetery.