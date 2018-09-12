Deathnotices Wednesday 12th Sept, 2018

Anthony Folan

Moyrus, Carna. Reposing at Mylotte’s Funeral Home, Carna tomorrow Thursday from 4. Removal at 7 to Carna Church. Mass for Anthony Folan on Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moyrus cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Fr. Ned Stankard,

Cappatagle, Ballinasloe and formerly of Clifden. Reposing at his parish house in Cappatagle today from 3. Removal at 8 to St. Michael’s Church, Cappatagle. Mass for Fr. Ned Stankard tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to church grounds. No flowers, by request.

Peter Shaughnessy

Dangan, Tuam. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnadearg this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Peter Shaughnessy tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Killererin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care.

Michael Hynes

Mountross, Headford and formerly of Leeds, England. Removal from his home today to St. Mary’s Church, Headford for mass for Michael Hynes at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Francis Mitchell

Fahy Gardens, Loughrea and Tiernascragh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Francis Mitchell today at 12 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tiernascragh. Funeral afterwards to Tiernascragh Cemetery.