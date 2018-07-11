Deathnotices Wednesday 11th July, 2018

Una Heavey nee Ownes

Moylough. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Mass for Una Heavey tomorrow Thursday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Brother Kevin Crowley, Capuchian Day Centre.

Mike Cubbard

Palmyra Avenue and formerly of Father Burke Road, Claddagh. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Mike Cubbard tomorrow Thursday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Dominic’s Ward, UHG.

Maura Collins

Rahylin Glebe, Ballybane. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Holy Family, Mervue. Mass for Maura Collins tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Bridget Barrett nee Duane

Raford, Kiltulla, Athenry and Boston, USA. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Kiltulla Church. Mass for Bridget Barrett tomorrow Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kiltulla Cemetery.

Harry McMahon

Bristol, England and formerly of Woodford. Funeral to take place in Woodford. Arrangements to be announced at a later date.

Eamonn McWilliams

An Teaghlach Uilinn, Moycullen and formerly of Corrib Park, Newcastle. Mass for Eamonn McWilliams this morning at 11 in Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.