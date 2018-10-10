Deathnotices Wednesday 10th Oct, 2018

Peter Concannon

Carraroe, Brownsgrove, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady & St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for Peter Concannon tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore cemetery.

William Shaw

Woodlands Avenue, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Thursday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjoining church. Mass for William Shaw on Friday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Dr. Anne Hogan-Brennan nee O’Toole-Hogan

The Old Rectory, Athenry and formerly of Kanturk, Co. Cork. Reposing at her home this evening from 5. Cortege arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry at 11:45 tomorrow Thursday for mass for Dr. Anne Hogan-Brennan at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. Donations, if desired, to Athenry Cancer Care.

Willie Morris

Renmore Park, Renmore and formerly of Bengarra, Athenry. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Willie Morris tomorrow Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.