Deathnotices Tuesday 9th Oct, 2018

Dr. Anne Hogan-Brennan nee O’Toole-Hogan

The Old Rectory, Athenry and formerly of Kanturk, Co. Cork. Reposing at her home tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Cortege arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry at 11:45 on Thursday for mass for Dr. Anne Hogan-Brennan at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. Donations, if desired, to Athenry Cancer Care.

Willie Morris

Renmore Park, Renmore and formerly of Bengarra, Athenry. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Willie Morris on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Brendan Kearns

St. Alban’s, UK and formerly of Coral Strand, Ballyconneely, Connemara. Funeral mass for Brendan Kearns on Thursday at 10 in Church of St. Alban & St. Stephen, Beaconsfield Road, St. Albans. Burial afterwards in Hatfield Road cemetery.