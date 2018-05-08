Deathnotices Tuesday 8th May, 2018

Teresa Scahill nee Glynn

Castle Street, Dunmore and late of Fohenagh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Removal at 7 to Our Lady and St. Nicholas Church, Dunmore. Mass for Teresa Scahill on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Paddy Kenny

Trust, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell tomorrow Wednesday from 6. Removal at 8 to Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell. Mass for Paddy Kenny on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell Abbey cemetery.

James also known as Jimmy Ryan

Bracklagh, Grange, Tynagh, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Mass for Jimmy Ryan tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh cemetery.

Mary Cronnelly nee Murphy

Moan Baun, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 7.30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Mary Cronnelly tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Parkinson’s Association.

Patrick Broderick

Laraghbeg, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at Brooklodge Mortuary, Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Brooklodge Church. Mass for Patrick Broderick tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Athenry Cemetery.

Cathal Cunningham

Carragh Hill, Knocknacarra and formerly of Carrick, Co. Donegal. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Augustinian Church. Mass for Cathal Cunningham tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Seán Prendergast

Ballymoneen Road and formerly of Lough Atalia Road and Eyre Square. Reposing at St Anthony’s Room within Church of St John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Seán Prendergast tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Private cremation to follow. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Henry Lupton

Minehill House, Renville West, Oranmore. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire on the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore, this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Henry Lupton tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society.

Annie Moran nee Murray

Tullybeg South, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to her home. Arriving at Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Annie Moran at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning, by request.

Elizabeth Ward nee Fallon

Kidlawn, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Funeral cortege arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Clonfad, today for mass for Elizabeth Ward at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegley Cemetery.

Brendan Curran

Esker, via Banagher. Removal to Our Lady of Clonfert Church today for mass for Brendan Curran at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery. House private this morning, by request.