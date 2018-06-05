Deathnotices Tuesday 5th June, 2018

Sarah Ann also known as Sally McGuire

Carragarew, Maam. Reposing at her home tomorrow Wednesday from 4 until 8. Mass for Sarah Ann McGuire on Thursday at 12.30 in Church of the Sacred Heart Cornamona. Funeral afterwards to Breenane Cemetery, Ma’am.

Mary Mullins

Cregduff, Corrandulla. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 6 to adjoining church. Mass for Mary Mullins tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Mary Burke nee O’Connor

Cloonmore, Ballindine, Co. Mayo. Mass for Mary Burke today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballindine. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Ballindine.