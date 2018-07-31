15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Deathnotices Tuesday 31st July, 2018

July 31, 2018

Lena Moloney

Dominic Street, Portumna.  Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna.  Mass for Lena Moloney tomorrow Wednesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Kilcorban cemetery.

Bridie Monaghan

Pollnahallia, Caherlistrane.  Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane.  Mass for Bridie Monaghan tomorrow Wednesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Care for Shane Fund.

Kathleen Leonard nee Galvin

Kilmalaw, Aughrim, Ballinasloe and formerly of Castlesampson, Taughmaconnell.  Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell this evening from 5.  Removal at 7:30 to St. Catherine’s Church, Aughrim.  Mass for Kathleen Leonard tomorrow Wednesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Killure cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Ballinasloe Social Services.

 

