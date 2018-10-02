Deathnotices Tuesday 2nd October, 2018

Patrick Cusack

Cloone, Gort. Reposing at Mullins’s Funeral Home, Georges Street, Gort tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Patrick Cusack on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilbeacanty old cemetery.

Paul Page

Woodford. Reposing at his home this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Paul Page tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, by request.

Thomas Houlihan

3 St. Ruadhan’s Terrace, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Ruadhan’s Church today for mass for Thomas Houlihan at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private this morning by request.

Padraig Donnellan

Coraneena, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe and formerly of Castlegar East, Ahascragh. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Padraig Donnellan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. House private tomorrow Wednesday morning and family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Intensive Care Unit, UHG.

Kenneth Wilson

The Weirs Village, Tuam and formerly of Annagh West, Headford and Sheffield, England, in his 96th year. Burial to take place today at 1 in Tuam Cemetery.

Laurence also known as Larry Mockler,

Tycooly, Caltra, Ballinasloe, in his 91st year. Mass for Larry Mockler today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Tom also known as Tommy Faherty

Treasa-Le-Iosagáin, Rosscahill and formerly of Maumeen. Lettermore. Mass for Tommy Faherty today at 12 in Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Killanin. Funeral afterwards to Killanin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.