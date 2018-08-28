Deathnotices Tuesday 28th August, 2018

Jimmy Crehan

Ballyvoneen, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra for mass for Jimmy Crehan at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

James also known as Joe McLoughlin

Cloonkell, Moylough. Reposing at Gilmore’s Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Mass for Joe McLoughlin tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Esker Stephens cemetery.

Michael Cullen

Monivea Park, Ballybane. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Michael Cullen tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Seamus also known as Seamus Jamesie Ó ‘ Flaithearta

Fearann Choirce, Inis Mór, Aran Islands. Reposing at his son Noel O’Flaithearta’s residence in Mainistir, Aran Islands today from 12 with rosary at 9. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to Eochaill Church for mass for Seamus Jamesie Ó ‘ Flaithearta at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cill Éinne cemetery. Donations if desired to Spina Bifida Ireland.