John Doherty

Stonetown, Williamstown. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for John Doherty tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croi.