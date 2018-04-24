Deathnotices Tuesday 24th April, 2018

William McInerney

Tulira, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for William McInerney tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane cemetery. House private, by request.

Christine Macken nee Fagan

Lisduff, Attymon, Athenry and formerly of St. Margaret’s, Co. Dublin. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Killimordaly Church. Mass for Christine Macken tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Patrick also known as Paddy Joyce

Wellpark and formerly of Mill Street. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Paddy Joyce tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. House private, by request.

Tommy Kelly

The Hill, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Tommy Kelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery.

Julie O’Meara nee Walsh

Riverside and late of Old Ballybane. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. Columbus Church, Castlegar. Mass for Julie O’Meara tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lisheen cemetery, Ballybrit.

Marion Cosgrove nee Barrett

Killeen, Ballindine, Co. Mayo. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Ballindine today for mass for Marion Cosgrove at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Ballindine. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.