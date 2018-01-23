Deathnotices Tuesday 23rd January, 2018

Fr. Donal O’Farrell

Columban Fathers, Dalgan Park, Navan, Co Meath and late of Craughwell. Reposing at St. Columban’s, Dalgan Park, Navan today tuesday with evening prayers at 7:30. Mass for Fr. Donal O’Farrell tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the Community Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Pat Joe Shiel

Ashlawn and formerly of Abbey Street, Loughrea and Shangarry, Tynagh, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Wednesday from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh on Thursday for mass for Pat Joe Shiel at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, by request.

Bridie Linnane

Blake Manor Nursing Home, Ballinderreen, Kilcolgan and formerly of Tarrea Pier, Ballinderreen. Reposing at Blake Manor Nursing Home, Ballinderreen this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Ballinderreen. Mass for Bridie Linnane tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo cemetery.

Brendan also known as Twin Creaven

Aughlogeen and formerly of Thumnahulla, Currandulla. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 7. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Currandulla tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Twin Creaven at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg cemetery.

John O’Hanlon

Loughgeorge, Claregalway and formerly of Lackagh, Turloughmore. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for John O’Hanlon tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh cemetery.

Geraldine McBride nee Brennan

22 Burrenview Heights, Knocknacarra Road, Salthill and formerly of Strabane, Co. Tyrone and Ballindrait, Lifford, Co. Donegal. Reposing at the family home at Burrenview Heights tomorrow Wednesday from 4 with prayers at 7. Private removal on thursday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for Geraldine McBride at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. House private outside reposing times and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Teresa Hodgins nee McDonagh

Tomany, Abbey, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry today from 4 until 7. Mass for Teresa Hodgins tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Church of the Assumption, Abbey. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and no flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Dolores Dillon

Gurteenpadder, Gortanumera, Portumna and formerly of Celbridge, Co. Kildare. Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5:30 to 7:30. Removal afterwards to St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Mass for Dolores Dillon tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Churchill cemetery, Portumna. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Connie Moroney

Ballinakill, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Mass for Connie Moroney tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Irish Lung Foundation.

Margaret also known as Gretta Conlon nee McLoughlin

Ardcondra, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon and Caiseal Gael Nursing Home, Castlegar. Reposing at her son Brendan Conlon’s residence at Mirehill, Caherlistrane this evening from 5:30 to 8. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon for mass for Gretta Conlon at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ardcarne cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Age Action West.

Marie Faherty

Ardilaun Road and formerly of Cross Street. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Marie Faherty tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Henry Mangan

Dublin Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Wednesday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Henry Mangan at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Michael Faherty also known as Micil Chata

Gort na gCapaill, Inishmore, Aran Islands. Reposing at his residence this morning from 10 with rosary tonight at 9. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to Eochaill Church for mass for Micil Chata at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killmurvey cemetery, Inishmore. House private tomorrow Wednesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Nevin Breen

Tirellan Heights and formerly of Dr. Murphy’s Place, Portlaoise. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 4.30. Removal at 7 to Augustinian Church. Mass for Nevin Breen tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.