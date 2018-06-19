Deathnotices Tuesday 19th June, 2018

Nora also known as Nonie Codyre nee Walsh

Mincloon, Rahoon and formerly of Derrycreagh, Furbo. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Nonie Codyre tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Paddy Kavanagh

Roo Demesne, Kinvara. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5:30. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Kinvara. Mass for Paddy Kavanagh tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross cemetery.