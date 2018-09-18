Deathnotices Tuesday 18th Sept, 2018

David McCormack

Northampton, Kinvara. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for David McCormack tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Kinvara. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary Griffin nee Creighton

Sycamore Drive, Highfield Park. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Mary Griffin tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Seán Farrell

25 Ard Aoibhinn, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Seán Farrell tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Connolly

Patch, Glenamaddy. In her 94th year. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for Mary Connolly tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Boyounagh cemetery.

John Joe Kearney

Rooaunmore, Claregalway. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Asssumption and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for John Joe Kearney tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to ICU, University Hospital, Galway.

Ann Callinan

Cloondine, Kilbeacanty. Mass for Ann Callinan today at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty.. Funeral afterwareds to Rakerin cemetery.

Seamus Nevin

Rooaun, Cappataggle, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege arriving at St Michael’s Church, Cappataggle today for mass for Seamus Nevin at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killalaghton Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.