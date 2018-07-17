Deathnotices Tuesday 17th July, 2018

Adrian J Acton

Seaview, Moyard Post Office, Connemara. Reposing at Aisirí, Church Road, Moycullen tomorrow Wednesday from 4. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballinakill arriving at 8:30 approximately. Mass for Adrian J Acton on Thursday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Máirtín also known as Mattie Sweeney

Sidheán, Spiddal. Reposing at Naughtons Funeral Home, Knock Inverin this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Mattie Sweeney tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in Cill Einde Church, Spiddal. Funeral afterwards to Coilleach cemetery.

Clare Muldoon nee Elwood

Illaunree Drive and formerly of Woodquay and Acton, London, UK. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 6. Removal at 8:30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Clare Muldoon tomorrow Wednesday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Bríd Qualter nee Fahy

Prospect Hill and formerly of Currandulla. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Bríd Qualter tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request.