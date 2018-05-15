15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Deathnotices Tuesday 15th May, 2018

By Reception
May 15, 2018

Time posted: 8:27 am

May Nevin nee Gilligan

Ballinabilla, Cappataggle, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Cappataggle Community Centre this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle. Mass for May Nevin tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegley Cemetery, Ballinasloe.

Anne Tierney nee O’Connor

Foxhall, Tuam and formerly of Ballinaglera, Leitrim. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to her home. Mass for Anne Tierney tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in Carras Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Padraig Scanlon

Derrykyle, Costello, Connemara. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Tully Church. Mass for Padraig Scanlon tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Maoghroas Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Naomh Colmcille Church, Tully, Ballinahown.

