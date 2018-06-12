Deathnotices Tuesday 12th June, 2018

John also known as Jackie Crehan

Gurteen, Mountbellew. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Jackie Crehan tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Mountbellew. Family flowers only, by request.

Seamus Molloy

Davis Road, Shantalla. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Seamus Molloy tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Padraig McDonagh

Coast Road, Roundstone, Connemara. Reposing at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Roundstone this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Padraig McDonagh tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Gurteen cemetery.

Martin also known as Mattie Fahy

Ballinacregg North, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Sheeaun Park, Turloughmore. Mass for Mattie Fahy today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice or Irish Cancer Society.