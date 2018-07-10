Deathnotices Tuesday 10th July, 2018

Cathy Hansberry

Ballinruane, Moylough. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Cathy Hansberry tomorrow Wednesday at 2 in Skehana Church. Funeral afterwards to Cloonkeenkerril Cemetery. House private tomorrow Wednesday and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice. One way traffic system in operation.

Eamonn McWilliams

An Teaghlach Uilinn, Moycullen and formerly of Corrib Park, Newcastle. Reposing at An Teaghlach Uilinn this evening from 5 until 6.30. Mass for Eamonn McWilliams tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in Sacred Heart Church. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Mattie Moclair

Lowville, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Fohenagh, this evening from 7. Removal at 8.30 to St. Teresa’s Church, Killure. Mass for Mattie Moclair tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Siobhán Keary nee Ward

Cloran, Athenry; Derrydonnell and formerly of Athenry Road, Loughrea. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6 until 8. Removal from her home tomorrow Wednesday to Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Siobhán Keary at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request.

Mary Duffy nee Stuart

St. Brigids Court, Woodquay. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Mary Duffy tomorrow Wednesday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.