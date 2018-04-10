Deathnotices Tuesday 10th April, 2018

Martin Gilmore

The Cova, Moylough. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 and again tomorrow Wednesday from 12. Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough for mass for Martin Gilmore at 1. Funeral afterwards to Moylough cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Moylough Defibrillator Group.

James Barrett

O’Donoghue Terrace, Woodquay and formerly of Buxton UK. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Wednesday morning from 10:30. Removal at 11:15 to the Abbey Church, Francis Street for mass for James Barrett at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Shane Bowe

Ballybournagh, Boston, Tubber, Co. Clare and formerly of Bohermore. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this afternoon from 1 until 3. Cremation Service will take place at Shannon Crematorium tomorrow Wednesday at 2.

Stephen also known as Staff Carty

Dunsandle Cross, Craughwell. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron. Mass for Staff Carty tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Billy Murphy

Kingstown, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Billy Murphy today at 12 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh new cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Brook House Centre, Mountbellew.

Patsy better known as The Vicar Cunningham

Carnacopple, Mountbellew, Ballinasloe. Mass for The Vicar Cunningham today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Motor Neuron Association of Ireland.