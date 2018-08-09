Deathnotices Thursday 9th August, 2018

Mary Broderick nee Walsh

Carrowbrowne and late of Mervue and Castlegar. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Mary Broderick on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Margaret Joyce nee Boyd

Doon West, Rosscahill and formerly of Blackrock, Cork. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Margaret Joyce tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killannin Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to ICU, University Hospital, Galway.

Eileen Cunningham nee King

Togher, Tuam. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnadearg this evening from 5:30. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Eileen Cunningham tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Quest Brain Injury Services, Galway.

Patrick also known as Pat or Padraic Burke

Grallagh and Garrybreeda, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Leitrim, Loughrea tomorrow Friday for mass for Patrick Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcooley Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Anne also known as Nancy Meany nee Rice

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire and late of Woodford. In her 94th year. Funeral arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford tomorrow Friday at 2. Mass for Nancy Meany on Saturday at 11. Interment afterwards in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Woodford.

Seán Murphy

Greenfields, Headford. Mass for Seán Murphy today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Funeral afterwards to Cargin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.