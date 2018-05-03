15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Deathnotices Thursday 3rd May, 2018

By Reception
May 3, 2018

Time posted: 10:04 am

Helena Hynes-Greally

Killyan, Newbridge, Ballinasloe and formerly of Tonacor, Newbridge.  Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge tomorrow Friday from 4 until 7.  Private removal from her home on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge for mass for Helena Hynes-Greally at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Killyan cemetery.  House private and family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Galway Hospice. 

Bartley Healy

Coventry and formerly of Bohermore, brother of Rita Hackett, Hidden Valley.  Funeral for Bartley Healy will take place on Saturday in Coventry.

Burkhard Klein

Carrigeen West, Craughwell.  Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 6 until 7.  Cremation to take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium tomorrow Friday at 2:30.  No flowers, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Eileen Furey nee Smyth

Coldsgrove, Craughwell.  In her 91st year.   Mass for Eileen Furey today at 12 in  St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell.  Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery.

 

print
Death Notices
Friday – Live from McD’s Super Store Loughrea
Public meeting in Headford on home energy upgrades
May 2, 2018
Deathnotices Wednesday 2nd May, 2018
May 1, 2018
Death Notices, Tuesday 1st May, 2018
April 30, 2018
Deathnotices Monday 30th April, 2018