Deathnotices Thursday 3rd May, 2018

Helena Hynes-Greally

Killyan, Newbridge, Ballinasloe and formerly of Tonacor, Newbridge. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge tomorrow Friday from 4 until 7. Private removal from her home on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge for mass for Helena Hynes-Greally at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killyan cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bartley Healy

Coventry and formerly of Bohermore, brother of Rita Hackett, Hidden Valley. Funeral for Bartley Healy will take place on Saturday in Coventry.

Burkhard Klein

Carrigeen West, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 6 until 7. Cremation to take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium tomorrow Friday at 2:30. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Eileen Furey nee Smyth

Coldsgrove, Craughwell. In her 91st year. Mass for Eileen Furey today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery.