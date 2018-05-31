Deathnotices Thursday 31st May, 2018

Josephine Flood nee Hickey

Parkroe, Craughwell and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at her home in Parkroe tomorrow Friday from 6:30 to 9:30. Arriving at St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell on Saturday for mass for Josephine Flood at 12. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Sr. Mary Kelly

St. John of God Convent, Perth, Western Australia and formerly of Caherdevane, Craughwell. Funeral to take place tomorrow Friday in Australia. Mass of remembrance and celebration for Sr. Mary Kelly in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell on Friday evening 8th of June at 8.

Paschal Hogan

Killelane, Tuam. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Paschal Hogan tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claretuam Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Kenny

Ardeevin, Glenamaddy. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for Paddy Kenny tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Glenamaddy.

Paddy Donohue

Derryhiney, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirment Village this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Paddy Donohue tomorrow Friday at 10 in St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Mary McNamara

Newcastle and Chapel Street, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo. Mass for Mary McNamara today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Louisburgh. Interment afterwards at Kilgeever Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Mary’s Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund, Galway.