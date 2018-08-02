Deathnotices Thursday 2nd August, 2018

Baby Michael Cleary

Carrowbrowne, Headford Road. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Friday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Bridget’s Church, Ballybane. Mass of the Angels for Baby Michael Cleary on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Olive FitzGerald nee Quirke

Sunbury, Cregboy, Claregalway and formerly of Shannon, Co. Clare and Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Síoraiocht within the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway today from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to the church. Mass for Olive FitzGerald tomorrow Friday at 2 in St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Funeral afterwards to St. Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey. Family flowers only, by request.

Nora Donelan nee Kelly

McHugh Avenue, Mervue and formerly of Ryehill, Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at the Sacred Heart Room adjoining Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Nora Donelan tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tobar Padraic Cemetery, Monivea.

Patrick also known as Paddy Griffin

Ahascragh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Riverstown, Birr, Co. Offaly. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Mass for Paddy Griffin tomorrow Friday at 4. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Ballinderry Nursing Home, Patient Comfort Fund.

John Joe Rooney

Tallowroe, Craughwell. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for John Joe Rooney tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery, Craughwell. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

John Mulcair

Cloughnacava, Gort and late of UK. Funeral cortege to arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Gort tomorrow Friday for mass for John Mulcair at 12. Funeral afterwards to the Old Cemetery, Kilbeacanty. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland.