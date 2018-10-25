Deathnotices Thursday 25th Oct, 2018

Siobhán Sweeney

Na Cloch Rua, Cuileann, Carraroe. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin today from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to Cill Éinde Church, Spiddal. Mass for Siobhán Sweeney tomorrow Friday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Coilleach Cemetery.

Maureen Sullivan

Currlee, Sandyvale Lawn, Headford Road. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 6:30. Removal at 7:30 to Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Mass for Maureen Sullivan tomorrow Friday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Liam Burke

Derry, Meelick and Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Hibernian Funeral Home, Portumna today from 4 until 8. Mass for Liam Burke tomorrow Friday at 1 in St. Francis Church, Meelick. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support.

Timothy also known as Tim Loughrey

Derracourt, St. Patrick’s Street, Portumna and formerly of Cappacon, Kylebrack. Mass for Tim Loughrey today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Woodford Cemetery.

Martin Tierney

Galway Road, Loughrea. Funeral cortege to arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Martin Tierney at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Brendan’s CNU.

Teresa also known as Tess Verso nee Kelly

Monastery Rise, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and formerly of Killasolan, Mountbellew. Mass for Tess Verso this morning at 10 in Church of the Immaculate Conception & St. Killian, Clondalkin . Funeral proceeding afterwards to Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Caltra, Ballinasloe.