Deathnotices Thursday 1st March, 2018.

John Newell

Windfort, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Mass for John Newell on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Arus Mhuire Nursing Home, Tuam.

Noel Barrett

Mount Scribe, Kinvara and formerly of Bohermore. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle Street. Mass for Noel Barrett on Friday at 11. Cremation service to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 2. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Maureen Heavey nee Burke

Cloonkeen, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Friday from 6 until 8. Mass for Maureen Heavey on Saturday at 12 in Newcastle Church, Athenry. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Skylark Centre, Athenry.