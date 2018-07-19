Deathnotices Thursday 19th July, 2018

Eileen Egan nee Reilly

Rabane, Castleblakeney, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Mass for Eileen Egan tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Bernadette Derrane nee Coyne

Quinn Terrace, Mervue and formerly of Colmcille Road, Shantalla. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Bernadette Derrane on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice

John Joe Shaughnessy

Coscorrig Crescent, Loughrea and formerly of Bride Street, Loughrea. Reposing at the Holy Family Nursing Home, Killimor this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for John Joe Shaughnessy tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery, Loughrea. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Eileen Brown

Ardvough, Kinvara and formerly of Peterswell, Galway and Sutton, Dublin. Reposing at the Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5:30 until 7:30. Mass for Eileen Brown tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Kinvara. Interment service on Saturday at 12 in the Old Cemetery, Balgriffen, Dublin. Family flowers only, by request.

Patricia also known at Trish Newell

Curracuggeen, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Kilcoona for mass for Trish Newell at 11. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Pat also known as Patrick Kilgarriff,

Ballyconlaugh, Headford and formerly of Dunmore. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Mass for Patrick Kilgarriff tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cargin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Gerry Murray

Moyglass, Loughrea. Mass for Gerry Murray today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private this morning, by request.